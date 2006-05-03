Tour
GILDED GAMBOL Bowery and Canal Walking Tours presents a stroll to Union Square from Madison Square. It focuses on how the squares played roles in New York’s Gilded Age, and the residents who lived there. Sunday, 2 p.m., meet in front of the Seward Statue on the corner of Broadway and East 23rd Street, 212-979-8013, $12 general, $10 seniors and students.
