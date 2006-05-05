This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AROUND THE WAY The Shorewalkers take their annual 32-mile jaunt, the Great Saunter, around the rim of Manhattan. A celebration follows. Saturday, 7:15 a.m., South Street Seaport, at the corner of Fulton and Water streets, 212-330-7686, $15 general, free for members.

CITY-BOUND The Five Boro Bike Tour takes riders through 42 miles of pedaling throughout the city, rain or shine. Sunday, 8 a.m., Battery Park, from Battery Place to South Street at State Street, 212-932-2453, $55 general, $35 children.