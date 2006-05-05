The New York Sun

Join
National

Tour

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Tour
Tour

AROUND THE WAY The Shorewalkers take their annual 32-mile jaunt, the Great Saunter, around the rim of Manhattan. A celebration follows. Saturday, 7:15 a.m., South Street Seaport, at the corner of Fulton and Water streets, 212-330-7686, $15 general, free for members.

CITY-BOUND The Five Boro Bike Tour takes riders through 42 miles of pedaling throughout the city, rain or shine. Sunday, 8 a.m., Battery Park, from Battery Place to South Street at State Street, 212-932-2453, $55 general, $35 children.

Tour
Tour

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use