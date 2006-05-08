This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DOWNTOWN WONDER The Wall Street Walking Tour explores the history, events, architecture, and citizens of Lower Manhattan. Thursdays and Saturdays through May 27, noon, U.S. Custom House, 1 Bowling Green at Broadway and State Street, 212-606-4064, free.

BROOKLYN WALK The New York Like a Native tour explores the Fort Greene and Clinton Hill neighborhoods of Brooklyn, with a discussion on re-development in the area. Sunday, 1:30 p.m., call for meeting point in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 718-393-7537, $15.