Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
OLD MAN RIVER The president of the Friends of Hudson River Park, Al Butzel, leads a southbound tour of the park, including a water taxi ride through Chelsea Piers. Saturday, 11 a.m., Clinton Cove Park, the Hudson River, between 55th and 57th streets, 212-757-0981 ext. 206, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.