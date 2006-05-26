Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CIVIL WAR HISTORY The Bowery and Canal Walking Tours presents a walk down Broadway with a discussion about New York’s role during the Civil War. Sunday,1:30 p.m., meeting point in front of the Seward statue, E. 23rd Street and Broadway, 212-979-8013, $15 general, $12 students and seniors.
