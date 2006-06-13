Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUBWAY MEMORIES The New York Transit Museum presents a nostalgia train excursion. Elevated cars from the 1900s and 1/9 subway cars from the 1930s and 1940s run from Midtown to the wooden Brooklyn Union tracks before heading to Rockaway Park. The tour includes a stop at the Transit Museum and an optional tour of Jacob Riis Park. Saturday, 10 a.m., call for meeting point, 718-694-1867, $30 general, $25 members, $10 children.
