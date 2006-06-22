Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BIRDS AND WATER The American Littoral Society presents a narrative tour of Jamaica Bay, including the history and ecology of the bay and viewings of nesting peregrine falcons, ospreys, herons, egrets, and more.The leaders of the tour are Mickey Cohen and Don Riepe. Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Pier 6, at Emmons Avenue and Dooley Street, Brooklyn, 718-318-9344, $35, mail check to American Littoral Society, c/o Don Riepe, 28 W. 9th Road, Broad Channel, N.Y. 11693.
