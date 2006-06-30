Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
DOWNTOWN TRIP Bike the Big Apple presents a twilight tour along the Greenway and Wall Street to the Brooklyn Bridge. A bike, helmet, and guide are all provided. On July 4, the tour is offered during the day. Sunday through Tuesday, Sunday and Monday, 5 p.m., Tuesday, noon, meeting point in Greenwich Village, 877-865-0078, $55, $50 on Tuesday. For complete information, go to bikethebigapple.com.
