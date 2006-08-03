Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WEST VILLAGE WALK Joyce Gold History Tours presents “The Flamboyant and the Bohemian,” a tour of Greenwich Village. Saturday, 1 p.m., meeting point at Washington Arch, 8th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-242-5762, $12.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.