Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
MISSING KEY Bowery and Canal Walking Tours present a tour of Gramercy Park, with a discussion about its place as the city’s only private park and the famous residents who have lived there over the years. Sunday, 2 p.m., meeting point at 1 Lexington Ave. at 21st Street, 212-979-8013, $12 general, $10 students and seniors.
