SWEET VILLAGE Discovery Tours presents a walking and dessert tour of Greenwich Village, featuring sites made famous by historical figures like George Washington and Bob Dylan. Desserts from Lilac Chocolate are featured. Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 p.m., meeting point disclosed upon reservation, 212-465-3331, $20.
