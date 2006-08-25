Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WASHINGTON’S WALK NYC Discovery Walking Tours presents “The American Revolution and the Brooklyn Bridge,” marking the anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn Heights in 1776. Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m., meeting point disclosed at reservation, 212-465-3331, $13.
