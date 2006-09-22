Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
BEYOND KATZ’S DELI The Bowery and Canal Walking Tours presents a promenade through the Lower East Side, exploring the neighborhood’s Jewish heritage. Sunday, 2 p.m., meeting point at the Educational Alliance Building, 197 E. Broadway at Jefferson Street, 212-979-8013, $12 general, $10 seniors and students.
