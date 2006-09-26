Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
42ND STREET Joyce Gold History Tours presents “The Dazzle of the Great White Way,” a jaunt through the Times Square theater district. Today, 11 a.m., meeting point at northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street, 212-242-5762, $15 general, $12 seniors.
