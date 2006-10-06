Tour
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WALK EAST VILLAGE The St. Mark’s Historic Landmark Fund offers architectural tours of St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery as part of openhousenewyork. Guided tours of the entire campus and films describing the church’s construction are offered. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Sunday, 2 and 3:30 p.m. for guided tours, St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-228-2781, free, reservations required for guided tours.
