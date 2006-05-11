The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FABULOUS FIFTH AVENUE Joyce Gold History Tours of New York presents a walking tour past the mansions of Fifth Avenue and Central Park, known as the city’s “Gold Coast.” Today, 11 a.m., the Frick Collection, 1 E. 70th St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-242-5762, $12.

DOWNTOWN WONDER The Wall Street Walking Tour explores the history, events, architecture, and citizens of Lower Manhattan. Tomorrow, Thursdays and Saturdays through May 27, noon, U.S. Custom House, 1 Bowling Green at Broadway and State Street, 212-606-4064, free.

