LEAVES OF GRASS The Bowery and Canal Walking Tours presents a walk through lower Manhattan to Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge, showcasing sites important to the work of Walt Whitman. Tomorrow, 2 p.m., meeting point at northeast corner of Chambers Street and Broadway, 212-979-8013, $12 general, $10 students and seniors.

SOUTH OF SOHO Joyce Gold HistoryTours presents a walk through TriBeCa, highlighting the neighborhood’s industrial past. Saturday, 1 p.m., Duane Park, Duane and Hudson streets, 212-242-5762, $12.