METRO-NORTH NYC Discovery Walking Tours presents a walk around Grand Central, discussing the city’s labor history. Sites include the terminal’s whispering arch and hidden apartments. Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 2:45 p.m., meeting point disclosed at reservation, 212-465-3331, $13.

CANAL STREET AND BEYOND NYC Chinatown Tours presents two Labor Day tours of the neighborhood, including a complete walk and lunch on Sunday, and a two-hour tasting tour on Monday. Sunday and Monday, noon, meeting point disclosed at reservation, 646-713-9960, $19 on Sunday, $30 on Monday.