Walk
GOOD CAUSE Walk New York is a 6.2-mile walk through Central Park, raising funds to support research for and raise awareness of HIV and AIDS. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, starting point at West 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-807-9255, register and donate at www.aidswalk.net/newyork.
