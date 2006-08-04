Weekend at Lincoln Center

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Lincoln Center presents its annual summer festival, Out of Doors, and continues with its annual Mostly Mozart showcase.

On Friday, Out of Doors begins with performances by the Latin bands Tiempo Libre and La Perfecta II, featuring jazz musician Eddie Palmieri. On Saturday, the festival’s Playday features the Brooklyn dance company Folk Feet, who offer classes in Irish jigging and hip-hop uprocking. Also featured are subway musicians from the Music Under New York program. The Peruvian troupe Perú Negro closes out the night. Heritage Sunday features the fiddle and bluegrass groups Cheres, Alicia Svigals’s Klezmer Fiddle Express, and James Reams and the Barnstormers. Also featured are the blues pianists Cyrus Chestnut, Junior Mance, and Arturo O’Farrill.

Mostly Mozart plays on with a Friday evening lecture by the chair of the music department of Columbia University, Elaine Sisman. A performance by violinist Sergey Khachatryan follows. On Saturday, Mr. Khachatryan performs again, followed by a late-night performance by violinist Gidon Kremer and members of Kremerata Baltica. The Leipzig String Quartet plays a midday concert on Sunday.

Friday–Sunday, times vary, all events at Lincoln center, 212-546-2656, free for Out of Doors performances, prices vary for Mostly Mozart performances. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.