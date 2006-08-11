Weekend at Lincoln Center

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Lincoln Center’s two summer festivals, Out of Doors and Mostly Mozart, roll on this weekend with musical fare for melody lovers of all ages.

The Out of Doors festival presents Nii Tettey Tetteh and The Kusun Ensemble in morning and evening program on Friday. The morning program features African drumming and dancing for children, and the evening program features traditional Ghanaian pieces. The Indian classical violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam also performs. On Saturday, the West African composer and singer Kaleta performs with ZoZo Afrobeat, a group of multinational musicians who combine jazz with African rhythms. In the evening, the Wire Monkey Dance company performs aerial dances; at night, the International Spirit of Blues program presents Portuguese fado singer Helder Moutinhó, the Greek Cypriot singing group Fantasia Music, American bluesman Markus James, gypsy bluesman Gazpacho Andalu, and Moroccan musician Hassan Hakmoun. On Sunday, the Caribbean Cultural Council presents an all-day festival of West Indian music and dance, featuring the Rajkumari Cultural Center, performing Indo-Caribbean dance, Calypso singer Mighty Sparrow, and soca sensation Rupee.

The Mostly Mozart festival presents a weekend of performances by pianist Christian Zacharias and soprano Sally Matthews with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra. Pieces include the Serenade in D major, and the Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor. The composer’s unfinished opera “Zaide” is also featured at the Rose Theater. The late-night program “A Little Night Music” presents the German chamber music ensembles Sarband and Concerto Köln.

Friday through Sunday, times vary, all events at Lincoln Center, 212-546-2656, free for Out of Doors performances, prices vary for Mostly Mozart performances. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.