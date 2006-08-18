Weekend at Lincoln Center

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Lincoln Center’s two summer festivals, Out of Doors and Mostly Mozart, roll on this weekend with musical fare for melody lovers of all ages.

The Out of Doors festival presents “Evolution of the Blues,” a revival concert featuring Guy Davis and Michael Hill. Later that night, “American Blues Raises the Roof” presents Buster Williams, Bettye LaVette, and Murray Porter. On Saturday, the weekend-spanning 23rd Annual Roots of American Music Festival takes place. Saturday’s daytime performers include Robin and Linda Williams of National Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” the Stairwell Sisters, Dan Milner, and Bob Conroy. At night, soul men Eddie Floyd and Percy Sledge perform. On Sunday afternoon, the Blue Vipers of Brooklyn, bluegrass musician Adrienne Young, and Murray Porter all perform.The festival closes its weekend with performances by Marty Stuart and Mavis Staples.

The Mostly Mozart festival presents the world premiere of “Mozart Dances,” a dance and music program featuring the Mark Morris Dance Company, pianists Emanuel Ax and Yoko Nozaki, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, with conductor Louis Langrée. On Sunday, violinist Joshua Bell performs with the Miró Quartet, including pianist Frederic Chiu, violinist Colin Jacobsen, violist Nicholas Cords, and cellist Edward Arron.

Friday through Sunday, times vary, all events at Lincoln Center, 212-546-2656, free for Out of Doors performances, prices vary for Mostly Mozart performances. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.