Weekend at Lincoln Center

As August wiles away in summer’s glow, Lincoln Center’s two season festivals, Out of Doors and Mostly Mozart, come to their musical ends.

The Out of Doors festival and the Chinese American Arts Council present “From Chinatown With Love,” a night of music and dance. The Garth Fagan Dance Company also performs, combining traditional ballet with Afro-Caribbean influences. On Saturday afternoon, the La Casita (“little house”) program features Spanish and Caribbean performers including Roger Bonair Agard, Elegua Grupo Musical Femenino, Imani Uzuri, and Gazpacho Andalú. The Garth Fagan Dance Company closes out Saturday. On Sunday, La Casita returns, and the legendary jazz musician Sonny Rollins finishes the weekend with a saxophone performance.

The Mostly Mozart festival presents a Friday performance of the composer’s “Idomeneo” at the Rose Theater, featuring tenor Paul Agnew and mezzo-soprano Tuva Semmingsen. On Friday and Saturday, the festival ends with a performance by the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, which presents Mozart’s last three symphonies, including Symphony No. 40 in G minor.

Friday through Sunday, times vary, all events at Lincoln Center,212-546-2656, free for Out of Doors performances, prices vary for Mostly Mozart performances. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.