Writing
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PICTURE STORIES Graphic novelist Matt Madden joins authors Jessica Abel and Lauren Weinstein in discussing 99 ways that writers and illustrators can tell a onepage story in comics. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry, 212-274-1160, free.
