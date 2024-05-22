The New York Sun

California Advances ‘Urgency Legislation’ To Allow Arizona Doctors To Perform Abortions on Their Patients in the Golden State

Pushed by Democrats as a measure to ‘fill a critical gap’ in Arizona’s healthcare; others argue California is promoting ‘the killing of innocent pre-born babies at every turn.’

AP/José Luis Villegas
Governor Newsom is taking heat for a bill he's about to sign that would allow Arizona doctors to perform abortions in his state. AP/José Luis Villegas
California is poised to soon start allowing Arizona doctors to cross into the state to perform abortions on Arizona patients, the latest move by the Golden State to become a haven for abortion seekers from states where the procedure is restricted. 

The “urgency legislation” was fast-tracked by the legislature and sent back to Governor Newsom’s desk less than a month after he introduced it. Senate Bill 233 would provide temporary expedited licensing to Arizona physicians to practice abortion care in California for Arizona residents, specifying that it prohibits out-of-state physicians in most cases from performing any non-abortion “care or consultation.”

After Arizona’s supreme court allowed a strict 1864 abortion ban to go into effect, its state legislature recently repealed the ban, but it could take several months for the repeal to be fully implemented. Mr. Newsom has argued the legislation would “fill a critical gap for care” during that time. Upon Mr. Newsom’s expected signature, the measure will go into effect immediately.

“The law is in flux,” according to Arizona’s attorney general, Kris Mayes. “Because of ongoing court cases and legislative action, there is a possibility that whether, when, and how abortion is legal in Arizona might change in the future.”

California’s expedited licensing move is part of a broader effort for the state to become a magnet for women seeking abortions after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mr. Newsom has repeatedly waged battles against President Trump and Republican states for their stances against abortion as the issue ramps up nationally ahead of the presidential election. 

“I want people to know all around the rest of the country and many parts of the globe, that I hope we’re your antidote to your fear, your anxiety,” Mr. Newsom has said, as the state provides a host of abortion resources and funding options for out-of-state residents and migrants.

The legislation is facing pushback from some who say the state should instead be focusing on providing resources to help pregnant women have options other than abortion. 

“It is a disgrace that California legislators continue to find ways to promote the killing of innocent pre-born babies at every turn,” the California Family Council’s vice president, Greg Burt, said in a statement. “Instead of deceptively treating pregnancy as a disease requiring abortion ‘treatment,’ our state representatives should be seeking to create a culture where vulnerable women facing unplanned pregnancies feel supported and encouraged to give birth.”

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

