California Democrats Reject Proposal To Make Trafficking 16- and 17-Year-Olds a Felony

A committee chairman says there needs to be hearings at a later date to consider it.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Governor Newsom at Sacramento. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK
Democratic lawmakers in California are gutting a bill that would make it a felony to purchase 16- and 17-year-old children for sex. The Assembly Public Safety Committee advanced AB 379 but stripped the provision, reducing the crime to a misdemeanor.

A bill last year made it a felony to purchase children under the age of 16 for sex. Democratic Assemblywoman Maggy Krell brought a new bill this year to expand it to older teenagers.

The Democratic chairman of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, Nick Schultz, ordered the felony charges dropped from the bill in order to allow a hearing on it before proceeding.

He called last year’s deal “carefully crafted” and says he’s not against the proposal but more study is needed and wants a hearing held in the fall instead of pushing one through now.

Ms. Krell spent two decades working on trafficking cases for the California Department of Justice before entering the Assembly. She argues that under state law right now, there are harsher penalties for when the victim is 18 than when they are 16 or 17 years old.

“It’s a disgrace,” Ms. Krell told KCRA-TV about the felony provision being stripped from the bill. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I’m not going to quit now. And I am going to bring this part of this bill back every year until I get the votes to protect children.”

California Assembly Republicans also criticized the change. “Why are some @AssemblyDems planning to cut felony charges for adults who buy 16- and 17-year-olds for sex?,” California Assembly Republicans asked in an X post. “There are no excuses. Protect the kids. Not the predators.”

A coalition of anti-trafficking organizations, law enforcement officers, and mayors had supported the legislation to include the felony provision.

LUKE FUNK
Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

