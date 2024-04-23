California Democrats Throw Support Behind Effort To Increase Penalties for Protesters Obstructing Highways, Bridges

A bill is advancing that would crack down on any vehicle driver or pedestrian that willfully obstructs highways — including protesters —and blocks the passage of emergency vehicles.

Fed-up lawmakers in California are advancing legislation to increase penalties for protesters who obstruct highways, in a sign of growing frustration — even among Democrats — over disruptions caused by anti-Israel and climate-related protests.

Four Democrats voted for legislation introduced by a Republican California assembly member, Kate Sanchez, that would crack down on any vehicle driver or pedestrian that willfully obstructs highways — including protesters —and blocks the passage of emergency vehicles. The legislation passed in California’s Transportation Committee in an 8-5 vote — despite opposition from the committee chair, Lori Wilson — and now heads to the full assembly.

In November, anti-Israel protesters blocked San Francisco’s Bay Bridge for more than four hours during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, which Ms. Sanchez has noted disrupted critical medical emergencies, such as delaying the delivery of transplant organs. More recently, protesters last week conducted a nationwide effort to shut down bridges and block traffic for hours, including on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge and highways at Oakland.

The bill would increase fines for first convictions and the penalty for multiple offenses within three years could go up to $1,000, the bill states.

Opponents of the bill argued that existing law regulating protesters who block highways is sufficient. “I still believe that the bill is unnecessary and ultimately will not solve the problem,” Assemblymember Wilson said.

When Ms. Sanchez first introduced the bill in February, she said protesters were “trying to score a cheap political point” and ignoring the “real world devastating consequences,” including delayed response time in medical emergencies.

The committee vote “hopefully will send a signal that these dangerous highway blockings will no longer be tolerated,” Ms. Sanchez said. “We need to provide law enforcement with every tool we can to crack down on this irresponsible and reckless behavior. Enough is enough.”