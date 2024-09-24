California Enacts Law To Ban or Restrict Cellphones in Schools

California joins 13 other states that have either banned or restricted cellphones in schools.

Governor Newsom has signed a new law that aims to curb the use of smartphones in California schools, addressing growing concerns about the impact of excessive screen time on students’ mental health and learning abilities.

The legislation — passed with a unanimous vote in the state assembly — mandates that school boards or other governing bodies establish policies by July 2026 to either limit or ban smartphone use on campuses. The policies must be updated every five years.

“We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues — but we have the power to intervene. This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school,” Mr. Newsom said in a statement.

California joins 13 other states that have either banned or restricted cellphones in schools or advised local educators to implement such measures. The wave of legislation follows Florida’s 2023 ban on phones in classrooms, as reported by Education Week.

California’s decision affects nearly 6 million public school students and follows the precedent set by Los Angeles County, which banned smartphones for its more than 400,000 students in June.

The medical journal JAMA in June released a report that said adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media are at a higher risk of mental illness. Meanwhile, a Gallup poll indicated that the average teenager spends 4.8 hours a day on social media.