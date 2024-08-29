The New York Sun

Join
National

California Homeowners Facing Major Increases in Insurance Rates

California’s Department of Insurance approved Allstate’s request to raise rates by an average of 34 percent, the largest rate increase in the past three years.

Getty Images
A row of single family homes at Alexandria, Virginia. Getty Images
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Allstate is about to hike home insurance prices in California, with rate increases depending on where in the state the homeowner lives.

California’s Department of Insurance approved Allstate’s request to raise rates by an average of 34 percent, the largest rate increase in the past three years. The company cited the cost of insuring the homes as the reason for the rate hike.

Allstate is not the only company asking for a major rate hike. State Farm is also seeking the department’s approval for a 30 percent rate increase.

Much of the area expecting rate hikes is in the state’s central valley as well as along the coastline. Although the rate increase is sizable, average payments in California still trail behind states like Texas and Florida, or states along the Mississippi.

According to BankRate, Californians pay an average of about $1,500 a year for home insurance. In Florida, homeowners pay an average $5,500 a year and Texas homeowners pay about $4,000 annually.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use