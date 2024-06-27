Campus Protests Dent Many Republicans’ Desire To See Their Child Attend College

Almost half of Republican parents of prospective college students say protests have decreased their interest in seeing their child attend college.

Recent campus protests have dramatically decreased the trust that Republican parents of prospective college students have in higher education, according to a new survey.

The research from a marketing company, SimpsonScarborough, found that 33 percent of Republican parents say that recent protests have had a significant negative impact on their trust in higher education. Another 34 percent say that protests have had a slight impact.

Among Democrats, just 10 percent said that recent protests have had a significant negative impact on their trust in higher education and 29 percent said it had a slight negative impact.

A similar number of Democratic respondents, 9 percent, said that recent protests have had a significant positive impact on their trust in higher education. Among Republicans, the number was 5 percent and among independents it was 7 percent.

Among independents, 22 percent said protests have had a significant negative impact whereas another 22 percent said it had a slight negative impact.

Nearly one in five Republican parents, 18 percent, also said recent protests had a significant impact on their interest in their child attending college, while another 31 percent said protests had had a slight impact.

Among Democrats, only 5 percent of parents said protests had a significant negative impact on their interest in seeing their child attend college and 8 percent said that protests had had a significant positive impact. Another 17 percent referenced a slight negative impact and 6 percent said there was a slight positive impact.

Among independents, 9 percent reported a significant negative impact on their desire to see their child attend college and 21 percent said there was a slight negative impact.

Another 6 percent of independents said there was a significant positive impact and 7 percent said there was a slight positive impact.