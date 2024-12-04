Can America Afford To Risk Six More Weeks of Biden in the White House? 

There’s no telling what kind of crazy schemes he might embark on.

In the name of God, President Biden must go. Want to hear a truly scary thought? Mr. Biden has six weeks left in his presidency.

He’s already brought us closer to World War III by greenlighting the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine deep into Russian territory.

And President Putin has responded by lobbing his newest missiles right back deep into Ukraine. Kind of like “mine is bigger than yours” — but it’s a very dangerous game.

And Mr. Biden keeps nagging Israel for cease-fires, which are not in Israel’s interest, and actually would wind up helping Hamas.

Of course, Mr. Biden never talks about the American hostages still imprisoned by Hamas — three of whom are reportedly still alive — plus Israeli hostages, where no one knows the actual headcount or who might still be alive.

Then, at home, Mr. Biden is trying to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on his Green New Deal climate quackery before President Trump officially comes into office.

All those boondoggle slush-fund Biden spending grants that were appropriated but not yet spent — they’ll be wiped out by Trump. So Mr. Biden thinks he’s got to pony up to help his cronies and his donors before it’s too late.

One of those, by the way, is yet another proposal for student loan forgiveness, which is blatantly illegal.

The latest scam would wipe out loans for individuals that the Education Department thinks have an 80 percent chance of defaulting.

The trouble is — there isn’t anybody in the Education Department that knows anything about an income statement, or a balance sheet, or credit worthiness — as they merrily created $1.7 trillion of loans down through the years.

The House education committee chairwoman, Virginia Foxx, believes this latest violation of the Supreme Court’s decisions could cost nearly $1 trillion.

And Mrs. Foxx adds that about 87 percent of Americans who either never attended college or paid off their loans would still be on the hook for this massive spending scheme.

Then, rest assured, Mr. Biden and his gang would love to see another million illegal immigrants come across the border in the next month-and-a-half — and are doing everything they can to promote that

And, then, the Biden White House is cheering on sanctuary city mayors and blue state governors plotting to stop Trump’s promise to deport criminals.

They’re going to lose that battle, big time, when Trump takes office.

Right now, though, these Democrats are trying to foment their own insurrection — even though crime rates are soaring in the very sanctuary cities and states that this so-called democratic resistance is trying to defend.

The Department of Government Efficiency boys are estimating so far that all the free room, board, food, healthcare, cellphones, debit cards — and Lord knows what else — has cost taxpayers $150 billion so far. A number probably taken from the Center for Immigration Studies.

$150 billion is a big number.

All of World War I was $334 billion. If Biden-Harris were re-elected, illegal immigration would have easily topped that.

And $150 billion is a lot bigger than the Manhattan Project that produced atomic weapons to end World War II.

Bigger than the $15 billion for Teddy Roosevelt’s Panama canal.

And a whole lot bigger than Herbert Hoover’s dam in Nevada that powers so much of the American west, which only cost $1 billion.

So another six weeks of Mr. Biden brings to mind the great phrase of 17th-century British politician Oliver Cromwell.

In 1653, he told the Parliament: “It is not fit that you should sit here any longer. You have sat here too long for any good you have been doing lately… In the name of God — go.”

Sound advice for Mr. Biden.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.