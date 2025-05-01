Can Giorgia Meloni, After Orchestrating Impromptu Parley Between Trump and Zelensky, Achieve a Transatlantic Rapprochement?

The Italian premier’s tireless triangulation reflects her almost preternatural ability to mediate, ingratiate, and negotiate.

Move over, Ursula Von der Leyen. Step aside, Roberta Metsola. Giorgia Meloni is Europe’s woman of tomorrow.

Though both Ms. Von der Leyen, the European Commission president, and Ms. Metsola, the president of the European Parliament, are two of the Continent’s most formidable females, they cannot match the perspicacity of Italy’s prime minister.

Indeed, only Signora Meloni could have so seamlessly orchestrated the historic meeting between Presidents Trump and Zelensky at St. Peter’s during Pope Francis’s funeral ceremony.

Despite not partaking in the impromptu bro greeting involving France’s Emmanuel Macron, the UK’s Keir Starmer, Mr. Trump, and Mr. Zelensky, Italy’s Iron Lady was running the show.

Rather than distract from the solemnity of the papal burial, she facilitated a sidebar meeting of the minds between Messrs. Trump and Zelensky — sans Monsieur Macron, whom POTUS 47 explicitly excluded. (Signora Meloni met with Mr. Zelensky for one hour at Palazzo Chigi.)

“Seeing Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky talking about peace at the funeral of the ‘Pope of Peace’ is of enormous significance,” said Signora Meloni.

Presidents Trump and Zelensky speak as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

And while the two heads of state were conferring extra locum officii, the Italian prime minister was overseeing a vast security detail that included global leaders, throngs of the faithful, heads of government, press outlets and monarchs.

In addition to erecting a security perimeter around Vatican City, Italy set up a no-fly zone above the capital and employed sophisticated anti-drone technology.

Several thousand carabinieri, bomb disposal experts, snipers and specialized security personnel were deployed all across the Eternal City — from Rome’s airports to the historic center to the routes along the Tiber — as the procession accompanying Pope Francis made its way to the pontiff’s final resting place, the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

Signora Meloni hailed “the great commitment and the extraordinary demonstration of efficiency displayed under the coordination of the Department of Civil Protection.”

The entire planet watched as Italy performed at the highest level of competence.

Yet Europe’s woman of tomorrow isn’t resting on her laurels.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, La Meloni admitted that she is never satisfied with herself — and always strives to surpass her yesterdays by continually studying, planning and working toward more productive tomorrows.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is greeted by Prime Minister Meloni at the G7 summit, June 13, 2024, at Fasano, Italy. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

She maintains a frenetic pace in a frenetic world. The unexpected is the only constant, so a leader “must never be unprepared.”

The President of Italy’s council of ministers has won high praise from Mr. Trump precisely because she adheres to a credo common to both leaders: promises made, promises kept.

Prior to the death of Francis, Signora Meloni had secured a commitment from POTUS 47 to attend a summit between the United States and the European Union.

Still, given the brouhaha over NATO’s military spending — or lack thereof — as well as Mr. Trump’s seeming disdain for Europe, much more legwork needed to be done.

Gaining the trust of politicos as disparate as Mr. Trump and Ms. Von der Leyen requires an almost preternatural ability to mediate, ingratiate, and negotiate.

Yet thanks to Giorgia’s tireless triangulation, when Mr. Trump and Ms. Von der Leyen encountered each other at the papal funeral, their mutual antipathy faded.

As a result of Signora Meloni’s diplomacy, this rapprochement among allies will indeed take place. For such a colloquy is a geopolitical imperative.

Given the rise of less benign world powers — ones aiming to undo the global equilibrium (read the People’s Republic of China) — “it is necessary to strengthen the Atlantic alliance.”

Signora Meloni’s affinity with POTUS 47 is based on mutual respect. President Trump admires Giorgia’s penchant for reciprocity as much he hails her grit in getting things done.

Even in the face of Mr. Trump’s tariff turbulence, Italy’s economy continues to improve.

In fact, On April 30, Euro Weekly reported that “Italy enters 2025 with positive signals in its economic activity. GDP increased by 0.4% between January and March compared to the previous quarter, and by 0.6% year-on-year, according to provisional data published by Istat on Wednesday.”

POTUS 47 is surely taking notice of Signora Meloni’s astute stewardship of the Magic Boot’s economy, increasing the probability that Rome will be the site of the US-EU conference the Prime Minister’s deft diplomatic ministrations made possible.