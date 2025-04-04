Canada’s Foreign Minister Tells European Leaders ‘Relationship Will Never Be the Same’ With America

The official said Canada is seeking new markets in Asia and Europe to put ‘maximum pressure’ on Trump in the wake of his tariffs.

Canada’s foreign minister says the country’s relationship with America will never be as strong as it once was after President Trump hit the long-time ally with steep tariffs.

“We know that the relationship will never be the same again,” Canada’s Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Friday at NATO headquarters, where she was attending a meeting of allied foreign ministers.

“That’s my message to Europeans, the relationship with the U.S. will never be the same.”

The harsh words come just after the Trump administration announced earlier this week a new set of country-specific tariffs, including the European Union as a whole, in which a 20 percent tariff was placed. No new tariffs were announced on Canada, but Mr. Trump’s previously announced 25 perent tariff on Canadian cars took effect Thursday.

Ms. Joly alleged that Mr. Trump is attempting “a global reset on trade” that began with her country.

“We buy more from the U.S. than the U.K., France, China and Japan combined,” Joly told reporters. “When you treat your best client, the way we’ve been treated … it means that you want fundamentally to change the way you’re operating.”

She also said Americans would ultimately pay the price for the tariffs in the form of higher costs.

In an interview with Bloomberg television, Ms. Joly said that Canada is seeking to pivot to Europe and Asia to find new markets to place “maximum pressure” on Washington.

“We are putting maximum pressure on the Trump administration to pull back on any form of tariffs,” she said. “We are looking to the European Union to be closer and we’re looking to partners in Asia.”

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a retaliatory tariff of 25 percent on vehicles made in America on top of previously implemented import taxes of 25 percent on U.S. products like aluminum, steel and household items like cosmetics, household appliances and whisky.

“The question is how much political capital is President Trump willing to spend on a recession,” Ms. Joly said during the interview. “Because we know that this will hurt the economy, we know that all of this trade uncertainty is going to ultimately affect consumer habits and at the same time, the investment climate.”

“We know we have to pivot, and that’s what we’ll be doing.”