Canadians Say They Would Rather Fight Than Back Down in Trade Talks With America

New polling shows that America’s neighbors to the north are willing to suffer a trade war with President Trump rather than bow to his demands.

As many of America’s other major trading partners fall into line, Canada appears to be heading in the opposite direction with a new poll showing that Canadians overwhelmingly want their government to take a hard line in negotiations with President Trump.

The United Kingdom, European Union and Japan all closed deals with Mr. Trump in the days before an August 1 deadline, in each case making painful economic concessions rather than retaliate and risk even higher tariffs than the 10 to 15-percent rates that were imposed.

But Canadians, already hit on Friday with tariffs of 35 percent on many goods, are telling pollsters from the Angus Reid Institute they are willing to suffer the consequences of a trade war as long as it means standing up to Mr. Trump.

According to the Angus Reid survey, 69 percent of Canadians say they prefer a “hard approach” to any trade negotiations, which would include “refusing difficult concessions even if it means a worsening of trade relations with the U.S.”

Just 31 percent say they would be willing to see the country make difficult concessions in order “to keep a good relationship with our biggest trading partner.”

Canada’s resolve seems to be growing even stronger as the tariffs take hold. Just weeks ago, the same poll found 63 percent of respondents favored the “hard” approach, while 37 percent wanted Mr. Carney to take a “soft” approach.

“As Prime Minister Mark Carney voices disappointment but preaches patience, he finds a country largely looking to hold the line, even if it means taking on more financial pain,” the Angus Reid Institute writes of their poll.

The survey finds that the overwhelming majority believe Canada must institute its own tariff regime in response to Mr. Trump’s trade plan. The poll shows 67 percent say counter-tariffs should be set below or equal to whatever the United States imposes. Just 18 percent say that counter-tariffs should not be deployed.

Of the 67 percent who said Canada should retaliate with its own tariffs, the vast majority say they do not care if that leads to escalation or financial hardship for themselves or their families.

When asked if they would support Mr. Carney imposing retaliatory tariffs even if it meant Mr. Trump would respond with even higher American tariffs, 95 percent said they would back their prime minister. In total, 76 percent said they will support new Canadian tariffs on American goods even “if it causes financial suffering to Canadians.”

After Canada joined the United Kingdom and France in announcing plans to recognize a Palestinian state, Mr. Trump said that would make it harder for him to negotiate a trade deal with his northern neighbor. But the Angus Reid Institute poll finds most Canadians unmoved by the president’s threats, with 63 percent saying a Palestinian nation should be recognized even if Mr. Trump objects.

Canadians’ frustration with Mr. Trump’s trade offensive has had consequences beyond the economic impact. Mr. Carney’s response to the American tariffs has been widely credited for his securing the prime minister’s job with a come-from-behind victory in this year’s general election.

Canadians are also actively avoiding the United States in protest. According to Forbes, tourism to America from Canada dropped 33 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month one year prior. It also marked the sixth consecutive month of declining visits to the United States from Canada.