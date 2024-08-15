Celebrities Play a Crucial Role in Influencing Elections, Harvard Study Finds

Celebrities are uniquely trusted by younger voters who often harbor skepticism towards traditional leaders and media.

Celebrities are not just entertainers, they are influential figures in political arenas, a new study finds.

The study by Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation shows that celebrity endorsements can have a significant impact on civic engagement and even sway polling numbers.

The study highlights the powerful role celebrities play in politics, a trend increasingly evident in recent campaign events. Democratic rallies have seen performances from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, and Bon Iver, while the Republican National Convention featured appearances by notable figures such as Kid Rock and Amber Rose.

The study’s author, Ashley Spillane, a civic engagement expert, says celebrities are uniquely trusted by younger voters who often harbor skepticism toward traditional leaders and the press. “Right now, young voters have relatively low levels of trust in a lot of leaders and institutions, including traditional news media — but celebrities are often a rare exception,” Ms. Spillane said in an interview with ABC News.

The study notes a concerning trend in American voter participation, ranking the United States 31st out of 50 developed nations despite recent record-breaking election turnouts. Ms. Spillane attributes this low ranking to a lack of motivation and mobilization among eligible voters. She suggests that celebrities could be key in turning the tide, making voting a “trendy, cool thing to do.”

Furthermore, the research indicates that celebrity involvement can increase online voter registration and poll worker volunteer rates. “What the study finds is that sharing information that allows people to take action (a registration link, a way to find your polling place, when Election Day is!) can have the most impact,” Ms. Spillane told ABC in an email.