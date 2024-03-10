Centrist No Labels Group Promises To Pursue Third-Party 2024 Presidential Bid

With Senator Manchin and Governor Haley refusing to take part in the ‘national unity ticket,’ No Labels has few options left for its presidential and vice presidential nominees.

The centrist group No Labels is pushing forward with its 2024 presidential bid without actually having chosen a candidate. The most prominent politicians who could theoretically fill the role have all declined to run on the third party ticket.

“Earlier today, I led a discussion with the 800 No Labels delegates from all 50 states,” the chairman of the No Labels national convention and a former Dallas mayor, Mike Rawlings, said in a statement. “These citizen leaders have spent months discussing with one another the kind of leadership they want to see in the White House in 2024. These are some of the most civic minded, thoughtful, and patriotic Americans I have ever met.”

“They voted near unanimously to continue our 2024 project and to move immediately to identify candidates to serve on the Unity presidential ticket,” Mr. Rawlings continued. The chairman says that the process for choosing the “national unity ticket” will be announced on March 14.

“It was apparent that these citizens believe this is a just cause and that No Labels should provide Americans with the additional choice that they so clearly want,” Mr. Rawlings said.

No Labels has had a difficult time in recent months finding the right candidate to lead their anti-partisan national unity ticket. They have floated names like Governor Haley, who says she won’t run as a third-party candidate, and Senator Manchin, who toyed with the idea before deciding to leave public life altogether.

Governor Hogan, a former Republican governor from Maryland, hinted last year that he would be interested in a No Labels presidential run, but later decided to run for an open Senate seat in his home state.

Writing in the Hill, President Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says that No Labels has run out of credible politicians to lead the ticket. Instead, Mr. Mulvaney floats such names as Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and Taylor Swift.

As their prospects for getting a pair of prominent elected officials on their presidential line dwindles, No Labels has taken an aggressive stance in going after their critics. In January, the group wrote a letter asking the Justice Department to investigate “intimidation” efforts against No Labels leaders.

The group has been victim to a “highly coordinated, conspiratorial, partisan, and often unlawful conspiracy — involving individuals both inside and outside government — to deny Americans their constitutional right to choose leaders to represent them,” No Labels said in their letter.

The newest potential candidate to lead No Labels is a former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, who was elected in 2018 but decided against running for a second four-year term after he defended the 2020 election results in his home state — angering Mr. Trump. Since then, Mr. Duncan has been a mainstay on cable news roundtables.

One major Democratic leader is warning No Labels to stay out of the race entirely, saying that they are doing nothing more than aid Mr. Trump in his campaign to win back the White House.

Former House minority leader Dick Gephardt says No Labels and other third party candidates need “to think carefully about what they’re doing and about the consequences of what they’re doing.”