Chaos Erupts as Protesters Target Tesla Showrooms — and Elon Musk — Across America

Mr. Musk says he has launched investigations into activist groups allegedly organizing demonstrations around Tesla dealerships.

Protesters from coast to coast are taking their frustrations with President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency directly to the heart of DOGE Chief Elon Musk’s empire, Tesla.

More than 300 protesters stormed a Tesla showroom at New York City over the weekend as part of the national “Tesla Takedown” movement, a series of escalating demonstrations aimed at the president’s billionaire ally.

Activists didn’t just chant outside — they occupied the showroom itself, resulting in six arrests. Of those arrested, five were charged with disorderly conduct while one faced additional charges, including resisting arrest and obstructing government administration.

Protests are not isolated to Manhattan. Protesters in Portland, Charlotte, St. Louis, and Palo Alto, among other cities, are targeting showrooms, charging stations, and even the infamously boxy Cybertruck as demonstrators allege that Mr. Musk’s growing influence in federal matters is bad news for Americans.

At Manhattan’s West Village showroom, protesters chanted, “Nobody voted for Elon Musk!” while one sign read, “Send Musk to Mars Now!!”

The Democratic New York state senator representing the area, Brad Hoylman-Sigal, was supportive of the protest.

“It’s cathartic for New Yorkers to go to the streets,” he tells The New York Sun. The senator said he sent a message to Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump that “cutting the federal government off at its knees is going to hurt a lot of people.”

Across the country, anti-Musk rallies have varied in size and intensity. Some involve just a few folks on the roadside waving signs and encouraging honks of support. Others bring hundreds of protesters swarming Tesla hubs, leading to chaotic scenes, police intervention, and arrests.

Some Tesla owners are turning their backs on the brand altogether, with Teslas and Cybertruck bearing bumper stickers that read, “Bought it before we knew how awful he is,” and “Stuck with Tesla, not stuck on Elon.”

The protests have also led to acts of vandalism. In Maryland, graffiti was scrawled on vehicles at a Tesla dealership after protests, including the words “No Musk” alongside a symbol resembling a swastika. In Massachusetts, seven Tesla charging stations went up in flames earlier this week.

Meanwhile, in Portland, at least seven shots were fired at one Tesla dealership, damaging three cars and shattering windows. Elsewhere, four Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a lot in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood late Sunday.

Mr. Musk has engaged with protesters, sharing his thoughts on his social media platform X. After the Boston vandalism, he wrote, “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!”

Mr. Musk claims he’s already launched investigations into activist groups allegedly organizing these protests. According to Mr. Musk, five groups funded by ActBlue — a Democratic political action committee — are behind the anti-Tesla effort.

“ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix,” he wrote. “If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon,” he wrote on X.

Tesla continues to skid in the markets. Its stock traded lower on Monday than it did ahead of Mr. Trump’s November victory, wiping out what was once a 91 percent gain for shares. Industry analysts have conjectured that the losses relate to Mr. Musk’s indulgence in conservative politics while marketing to an environmentally conscious, generally left-leaning crowd, while others suggest it may simply be market forces — buyers are waiting for this year’s new Model Y and other electric vehicles are taking market share.

The attacks on Tesla come amid efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency to find billions of dollars in waste in government spending. The department claims to have discovered $105 billion in savings so far and has led to firings or buyouts of as many as 100,000 federal employees.

White House spokesman Harrison Fields said the fiery protest movement will not hamper efforts to uncover additional savings.

“Protests will not deter President Trump and Elon Musk from delivering on the promise to establish DOGE and make our federal government more efficient,” he said.