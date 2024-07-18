The first judge was forced to recuse himself for ‘improper meetings.’ Now his successor had to recuse herself just a day after she was assigned to the case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s other tangled case, the long-winded racketeering trial of the chart-topping rapper Young Thug, has descended further into chaos as the newly appointed judge — brought in to replace a previous judge who was forced to recuse himself from the case — stepped down just a day after her assignment.

The Fulton County’s Superior Court judge, Shukura Ingram, stepped down because a former deputy assigned to her courtroom allegedly had a romantic relationship with Christian Eppinger, an accused cop-shooter and co-defendant in the case, a situation which could create an “appearance of impropriety,” she explained.

The former deputy, Akeiba Stanley, was still assigned to Judge Ingram when the court discovered that Eppinger was using his attorney’s laptop to message other members of YSL — the gang at the heart of the racketeering case — through Instagram. They also found that he had been messaging Ms. Stanley.

Further, deputies allegedly witnessed instances of inappropriate behavior between the two, including Mr. Eppinger giving Ms. Stanley a birthday card and Ms. Stanley comforting Mr. Eppinger after he was involved in an incident with another officer.

Fulton County Deputy Akeiba Stanley has been charged with various crimes related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with one of Young Thug’s co-defendants, accused cop-shooter Christian Eppinger. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Christian Eppinger is a co-defendant of Young Thug (he was severed from the case). Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

At one point Ms. Stanley was reportedly seen rubbing Mr. Eppinger’s back and telling him to “look at me, baby.”

Ms. Stanley also allegedly conspired with Mr. Eppinger’s relatives to bring him contraband while in jail.

The deputy was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct.

Following Judge Ingram’s recusal, a third judge was placed to preside over the trial — Judge Paige Reese Whitaker.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, speaks to his attorney, Brian Steel, during his trial. Courtroom feed

The turnaround comes just days after the court ordered the removal of Ms. Ingram’s predecessor, Judge Ural Glanville, to step down after the judge clashed fiercely with defense attorneys.

Mr. Glanville was ordered off the case after a higher court ruled in favor of a motion for recusal requested by two defendants who claimed that the judge had met in “secret” with prosecutors and a state witness.

The judge behind the ruling, Rachel Krause, recused Mr. Glanville for the purpose of “preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system.”

She added, however, that the court had “no doubt” that Mr. Glanville “can and would continue presiding fairly” over the trial regardless.

Judge Ural Glanville sentenced Brian Steel, the attorney for Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, to several weekends in jail. X / Twitter

The court’s decision goes against Ms. Willis’s argument that Mr. Glanville need not be removed.

Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel, commended the ruling, stating that “we look forward to proceeding with a trial judge who will fairly and faithfully follow the law.” Mr. Steel had clashed so bitterly with Judge Glanville that Judge Glanville held him in contempt of court and tried to have him jailed.

The incident marks yet another hiccup in the dramatic, drawn out trial against Young Thug — whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams — and two dozen others for conspiring to violate Georgia’s racketeering laws.

The criminal trial — which began last November — is the longest in Georgia’s history. The case has been criticized since its inception, even catching the attention of famed Canadian rapper Drake who took to social media earlier this year to call the “shameful” trial “a wash.”

Ms. Willis is using the same racketeering law to prosecute Young Thug as she is with the trial of President Trump for allegedly seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.