The New York Sun

Join
National

Charlie Kirk Killing Suspect Smiles in Court Ahead of Hearing

Tyler Robinson is wearing a shirt and tie instead of jail clothes but is still shackled.

Via YouTube
Tyler Robinson wore a dress shirt with a tie after the judge allowed him to change from his jail outfit into street clothes for the court appearance. Via YouTube
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

The man accused of assassinating political activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah college in September made his first public in-person court appearance on Thursday.

Tyler Robinson had previously attended his hearings via a video feed from the Utah County jail. He smiled as he chatted with his legal team in the courtroom ahead of the hearing. He faces aggravated murder charges for the killing of the Turning Point founder in front of a crowd of thousands of people at Utah Valley University.

Mr. Robinson arrived with restraints on his wrist and ankles but the judge blocked the press from taking photos or video of the restraints after defense lawyers told the judge that the images could influence future jurors.

Mr. Robinson wore a dress shirt with a tie after the judge allowed him to change from his jail outfit into street clothes for court appearances. His parents and brother were in the courtroom.

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, December 11, 2025. Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

Mr. Robinson’s legal team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have asked the judge to ban cameras in the courtroom claiming it could interview with his right to a fair trial. Several media organizations asked to allow the cameras to stay.

Soon after the hearing started, Judge Tony Graf ordered the press and people in the gallery — including Mr. Robinson’s parents — out of the court to debate whether to release details of a previous hearing in connection with the trial that had been held in private.

The public portion of the hearing was set to resume after that evidence debate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use