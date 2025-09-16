Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Charged, Could Face Firing Squad, as Messages Confessing to Lover Roommate Are Released

‘I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,’ Robinson says.

Charlie Kirk’s accused killer was formally charged with seven counts on Tuesday including aggravated murder.

The Utah County Attorney, Jeff Gray, laid out the evidence against Tyler Robinson in a press conference and said he was filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, which could be by firing squad, one of two methods approved for use in Utah. “I do not take this decision lightly,” Mr. Gray said.

Mr. Gray said that after photos of the suspect were released, Mr. Robinson’s mother thought it was him and called him. Mr. Gray said Mr. Robinson told her he had been home sick. She talked to her husband who agreed it might be him.

When they called him together, Mr. Gray says Mr. Robinson told them he planned to kill himself but the parents convinced him to come to their home and they started the process that ended with him turning himself in.

Mr. Robinson’s mother told investigators that her son had become more political and leaned to the left in his views and had become “more gay and trans-rights oriented” and had started dating his roommate, a biological male who was transitioning.

Mr. Gray also released the text message chain between Mr. Robinson and his roommate that the roommate turned over to investigators. Mr. Robinson texted his roommate, “Drop what you are doing. Look under my keyboard.” There was a note that allegedly said: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

After reading the note the roommate texted back: “What, you’re joking, right.”

Mr. Robinson responded, “I am still OK, my love, but I’m stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home but I got to grab my rifle still. To be honest, I wanted to keep this secret until I was dying as an old man. Sorry to involve you.”

Roommate: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?”

Mr. Robinson: “I am. I am. Sorry.”

Roommate: “I thought they caught the person.”

Mr. Robinson: “No they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after but most of that side of town got locked down. It’s quiet almost enough to get out but there’s one vehicle lingering.”

Roommate: “Why?”

Mr. Robinson: “Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yeah?

Mr. Robinson: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I’m able to grab my rifle on scene, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again. Hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.”

Because of the capital murder charge, Mr. Robinson is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail. He was set to have a virtual court hearing later on Tuesday.