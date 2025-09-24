Charlie Kirk’s Funeral Proves That This Is a Christian Nation — and It’s Welcome News for Jewish Americans

Some shed tears of relief and inspiration to see the country’s foundational values unabashedly proclaimed on a national stage.

We live in a Christian nation. Charlie Kirk’s memorial reminded the country of this essential truth, which is why it brought so many to tears. The truth always moves people, albeit in different ways.

For some there were tears of relief and inspiration. Finally, the country’s foundational values — which emerge from the Biblical tradition — were being unabashedly proclaimed in public, on a national stage.

It has been a long time since our culture has tolerated anything but scorn for Christian identity in the public square. Yesterday, it was celebrated, at scale, and recentered in American political life.

For many Americans, the truth is that Christian ideas built and continue to sustain this country. For years, it was unfashionable and even dangerous to say so out loud, but they still knew it to be true.

Charlie Kirk did say it out loud, and he was killed for his leadership.

On Sunday his widow, Erika, and nearly every cabinet secretary in America went on camera and delivered that same message — one that until 5 minutes ago might have ended political careers.

They talked about God, invoked Jesus’ name and quoted Scripture. It’s hard not to see this as a moment of Christian revival in America.

I am told that as a Jew I should worry. I don’t. Christian belief inspired our Founding Fathers to build the most hospitable country diaspora Jews have ever known.

The real threat has been the systematic erasure of Christian values in this country. Marxists, Islamists and the woke left stepped into the vacuum.

Judging by the increased numbers of armed security guards at my synagogue it’s safe to say that Jews will fare far better in a country that rededicates itself to the kind of Christian movement Erika Kirk is determined to lead in her late husband’s name.

Its sincerity and decency will, I hope, overwhelm any threat posed by those who blame the “hummus” crowd for Jesus’s death and, by implication, for the murder of Charlie Kirk too.

Others watching Charlie Kirk’s memorial service have less to be optimistic about. The notion that the nation might return to its Christian roots is bad news for many politicians, media figures, tenured faculty members and TikTok tantrum-throwers.

Their careers and reputations depend upon America’s continued worship of false gods like identity politics, grievance culture, and big government. Cue their tears — and not joyful ones.

Many like journalist Wajahat Ali, former Obama advisor David Axelrod and a number of social media “influencers” vented their rage and despair online, calling the memorial “divisive” and its audience “racist.”

They reminded the rest of us why we are rooting for the Kirk Christian revival. We thirst for something more elevated.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said in an interview after the memorial service that mourners were trying to advance a “christofascist agenda” and that Charlie Kirk’s legacy belonged in the “dustbin of history.”

On the same day that Erika Kirk mourned her husband and showed grace toward his assassin, Ms. Omar disgracefully called Charlie Kirk “Dr. Frankenstein.” The congresswoman is unable to see her own monstrous comments for what they were — the bitter utterings of someone who knows her grift is coming to an end.

America-bashing, race-hustling and immigration-skirting are profitable, but they only work when the nation has forgotten itself.

As of this past Sunday, it remembered — America is a Christian nation.

It isn’t a theocracy. People of all faiths, or no faith at all, can live well in it, but they cannot change its essential nature and shouldn’t want to.

If there is a Kirk-led Christian revival coming in America, American Jews should be all for it.