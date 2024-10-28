Chicago Police Charge Gunman in Attack on Jewish Man With Attempted Murder, but Not Hate Crime Charges

Residents of the neighborhood where the shooting took place are on edge amid concerns the victim was targeted because he is Jewish.

The Chicago Police Department is identifying a suspect in the shooting of a Jewish man who was on his way to synagogue services over the weekend.

On Monday, the suspect, 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, was charged with more than 14 felonies, including six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police say the suspect shot a 39-year-old man, who was on his way to synagogue on Saturday morning, in the shoulder.

Nearly 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, police say, the gunman emerged from an alley and shot at officers and paramedics over a two-and-a-half-minute period. No officers or paramedics were injured during the exchange.

Officers returned fire and struck the gunman, who was treated at a hospital. The victim was also taken to a hospital for treatment and released on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was not charged with a hate crime as of Monday afternoon. However, the shooting has the local Jewish community on edge over concerns the gunman targeted the victim because of his faith.

The Jewish United Front said law enforcement told the group the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” while firing at police, which law enforcement officials did not confirm as of Monday.

In a press release, the JUF expressed “faith in law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the attack and to provide security in partnership with our own community security and safety assets, always, but especially now, but in a way that doesn’t heighten anxiety.”

The group also said that Chicago police understand the “pace of publicly available information about the investigation adds an additional layer of frustration for our community,” as it said “unsubstantiated and outright false information” about the incident was only adding to the anxiety in the Jewish community.