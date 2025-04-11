The New York Sun

Join
Politics

China, ‘Not Afraid’ of Trade War With Trump, Matches Tariffs Against U.S. Goods

‘There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation,’ President Xi says.

AP/Ng Han Guan
President Xi, pictured at the Great Hall of the People at Beijing, says he's "not afraid" of American tariffs. AP/Ng Han Guan
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Communist China is amping up the tit-for-tat trade war against America, raising reciprocal tariffs to an astronomical 125 percent.

The standoff comes after Chinese officials placed the new levy on top of an earlier 20 percent tariff in response to President Trump’s recent levy of 145 percent on Chinese Goods. The rates will go into effect on Saturday.

President Xi was unflinching about the back-and-forth between two nations during comments made on Friday.

“There are no winners in a trade war, and going against the world will only lead to self-isolation.” he said during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before the new levies were announced. “For over 70 years, China’s development has relied on self-reliance and hard work — never on handouts from others, and it is not afraid of any unjust suppression,” he added according to a report from State-run media outlet CCTV.

Government officials in the communist nation also mocked the escalating trade war and said that they would not raise rates any further, despite further action from Mr. Trump.

“Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy,” the Chinese Finance Ministry said in a statement translated by CNBC.

“With tariff rates at the current level, there is no longer a market for U.S. goods imported into China. If the U.S. government continues to increase tariffs on China, Beijing will ignore.”

Despite political posturing from both sides, other officials in Beijing have indicated that they are open to negotiating with America.

“China is open to negotiations with the United States, but threats and pressure are not the right way to deal with China,” reads a translation of a separate statement from the Ministry of Commerce. “The United States should properly resolve differences with China through equal dialogue on the basis of mutual respect.”

The recent back and forth between the two nations has led to hopes of resolving trade tensions to fade.

“It’s unfortunate that the Chinese actually don’t want to come and negotiate, because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business after Communist China originally raised reciprocal tariffs to 84 percent on Wednesday.

“They have the most imbalanced economy in the history of the modern world, and I can tell you that this escalation is a loser for them.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use