Christian Summer Camp Says New Colorado Gender Identity Rules Will Force It To Allow Co-Ed Cabins, Showers

A Christian summer camp in Colorado is fighting to be able to stay open in light of a new regulation that would force it to allow attendees to use bathrooms and sleeping facilities that do not align with their biological sex.

The camp, IdRaHaJe, is suing in federal court over an amendment to camp licensing requirements issued by the state’s Department of Early Childhood which require camps to let campers use private facilities — such as bathrooms and bunk rooms — that match their gender identity.

IdRaHeJe — the name is short for “I’d Rather Have Jesus” — sought an exemption from the requirement to renew its license ahead of its June 8 opening date. While the state allows for “individualized exemptions” for “any rule or standard” that would impose an “undue hardship,” it rejected the Christian camp’s request for one.

In its complaint, the camp says that the requirement to allow campers to use bathrooms, dressing rooms, and sleeping facilities that do not match their biological sex violates its Christian beliefs. The camp is warning that it could have its license revoked and thus be unable to operate if it does not comply with the state’s requirements.

“The government has no place telling religious summer camps that it’s ‘lights out’ for upholding their religious beliefs about human sexuality,” says a lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, Andrea Dill. “Camp IdRaHaJe exists to present the truth of the Gospel to children who are building character and lifelong memories. But the Colorado government is putting its dangerous agenda — that is losing popularity across the globe — ahead of its kids,” she said.

The camp was founded in 1948 and has kept a resident camp license since 1995. Every year, between 2,500 and 3,000 children ages six to 17 attend the camp. IdRaHeJe’s complaint, which was filed along with the Alliance Defending Freedom, notes that the camp “welcomes children of all faiths and backgrounds to its camps.”

“Many families choose to send their children to IdRaHaJe camps

because of the Christian policies, programs, and education offered at the camps,” the lawsuit reads. “As a Christian organization, the Camp’s beliefs guide and permeate everything it does, including the operation of its camps, the Christian programs it offers to campers, and its internal policies and practices.”

The lawsuit states that even though the IdRaHeJe is explicitly a Christian camp, it does not require attendees to agree with its religious beliefs to participate in its programs. However, it does require the parents or guardians who enroll the children to agree that they will comply with the camp’s policies.

“IdRaHaJe defines gender as biological sex at birth. Any area of camp that is segregated by gender will be segregated by biological sex; this includes bunkrooms/cabins, counselor assignments and bathrooms/showers. Parents should provide a child’s biological sex when asked for information on gender during the registration process,” the camp’s policy states.

The new regulation states that camps must allow attendees “the use of gender-segregated showers that are consistent with their gender identity with showers or bathtubs separated by partitions to provide privacy or private showering or bathtub facilities.”

The lawsuit notes that the Department of Early Childhood conducts annual inspections of “each licensed organization’s

facilities and operations to ensure compliance with state requirements.”

It says that by operating while continuing to separate facilities based on sex, it runs the risk of getting hit with fees or having its license revoked and being unable to operate.

In a statement, the camp said, “Camp IdRaHaJe has faithfully served and ministered to Colorado children of all backgrounds…The new policy of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, however, is asking IdRaHaJe to choose between upholding its Biblical beliefs about biological sex and risk losing its license or abandoning its beliefs and mission by forcing girls and boys to shower, dress, and share sleeping quarters with campers of the opposite sex. We are asking the court to allow us to operate consistent with our beliefs and protect our campers from a gender ideology agenda.”

The Department of Early Childhood did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.