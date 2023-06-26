Christie Rebuffs Trump’s Fat Jokes, Tells Him To ‘Look in the Mirror’

‘You know what it is? It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you,’ Governor Christie tells Fox News Sunday.

Governor Christie is punching back against President Trump, who while on the campaign trail has repeatedly taken aim at Mr. Christie’s weight, telling Mr. Trump to “look in the mirror.”

Ever since Mr. Christie entered the race vowing to be the most confrontational GOP candidate toward Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump has been commenting on Mr. Christie’s weight.

In response to Mr. Christie’s announcement video, Mr. Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE?”

On Fox News’s “MediaBuzz,” Mr. Christie fired back at the former president saying ““What? Like he’s some Adonis? Please.”

“There are tens of millions of Americans who struggle” with weight, Mr. Christie said. “I continue to struggle, I continue to try to do better, and so do they, and what’s that got to do with my competence for office?”

Mr. Christie went on to say that he served as governor of New Jersey “in an energetic, successful way” for eight years and touted his 20-hour work days during the state’s response to Hurricane Sandy.

Mr. Trump has made commenting on his opponents’ weight a calling card in the 2024 election cycle, dubbing his top competitor, Governor DeSantis, “meatball Ron” in addition to his comments about Mr. Christie.

The former president also frequently made weight-related comments during his 2016 campaign, calling actress Rosie O’Donnel a “fat pig,” Jennifer Lopez a “fat a–,” and saying a reality television star, Kim Kardashian, had “gotten a little large” during her pregnancy.

In the 2024 campaign cycle, Mr. Trump’s allies have also taken to attacking Mr. Christie’s weight, with his son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeting a photo of the Krispy Kreme logo edited to read “Chris Krispie,” with the caption, “New Chris Christie for President logo just dropped.”

“Krispy Kreme Christie isn’t going small, that’s for sure,” the younger Mr. Trump later quipped.

MAGA Inc., a super-PAC supporting Mr. Trump’s candidacy has also cracked jokes at Mr. Christie’s expense, saying that the former governor would “waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch.”

Mr. Christie, who launched his campaign by calling Mr. Trump a “self-serving mirror hog,” rebuffed the former president’s personal attacks saying “I don’t care what he says about me, and I don’t care what he thinks about me.”

“You know what it is? It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you,” Mr. Christie told Fox News Sunday. “He should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he’d drop the weight thing off his list of criticisms.”