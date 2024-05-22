CIA Mysteriously Blocked Justice Department From Interviewing Hunter Biden’s ‘Sugar Brother,’ Kevin Morris, Whistleblower Claims

Morris has been paying Biden’s rent for a luxurious California home as well as the first son’s hefty legal bills, though this support has reportedly recently stopped.

A whistleblower says the CIA mysteriously intervened in a Department of Justice investigation into Hunter Biden by stopping prosecutors from interviewing the first son’s multimillionaire “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, who was funding his legal defense and living expenses. Congress is now asking Langley why.

In a letter to the director of central intelligence, Bill Burns, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, says the CIA must turn over documents to Congress about its internal and external communications related to the investigation into Mr. Biden and any role the CIA played regarding Mr. Morris.

“The information we recently received from the whistleblower seems to corroborate our concerns about DOJ’s deviations from standard process to provide Hunter Biden with preferential treatment,” Mr. Jordan writes. “According to the whistleblower, in August 2021, when IRS investigators were preparing to interview Patrick Kevin Morris, an associate of Hunter Biden, the CIA intervened to stop the interview.”

“Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris. At that meeting, it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation,” the chairman continues.

Mr. Jordan says it is so far “unknown” why the CIA did such a thing, but argues that “these allegations track with other evidence showing how the DOJ deviated from its standard investigative practices during the investigation of Hunter Biden.”

A representative of the CIA denied to the New York Post that the agency obstructs investigations but would not comment further. “CIA does not comment on specific investigations,” the representative told the Post. “We can say that CIA cooperates with law enforcement partners and does not obstruct investigations. CIA also fully and routinely cooperates with our oversight committees and will continue to do so.”

Mr. Morris’s payments to Mr. Biden replaced income he had been receiving from businesses entities in Ukraine and Communist China that were buying access to “the Biden brand,” according to Mr. Biden’s former friend and business partner, Devon Archer. Mr. Morris also visited the White House multiple times while he was supporting his friend.

Mr. Morris has for years been a close friend of Mr. Biden, meeting first at a fundraiser for the latter’s father during the 2020 presidential campaign. The lawyer told House impeachment investigators that he immediately connected with the first son as a friend.

Mr. Morris first made his millions as a lawyer for entertainers like Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, and the creators of the show “South Park,” among other big names. He first came under scrutiny when it was disclosed that he had been loaning his private jet to the younger Mr. Biden while the first son was in the middle of a paternity dispute with a former adult dancer, Lunden Roberts, and needed to travel to Arkansas for court hearings.

Mr. Morris was never involved with any of Mr. Biden’s foreign business dealings, and it is unclear why the CIA would intervene in such a case. When the justice department was seeking an interview with him, it was still investigating the first son for tax violations — charges he will now face at a trial next month.

After spending years as Mr. Biden’s benefactor, Mr. Morris is now “tapped out” and will no longer fund the first son’s legal defense.

“The reason Kevin got involved financially in the first place was that he could see that no one was going to help Hunter,” one associate told Politico. “Now, four and a half years later, there’s still no help — and now Kevin is completely tapped out. So just when Hunter is facing two criminal trials starting in a few weeks, he has no resources. It’s pretty dire.”