CIA Official Charged in Connection with Leak of Top Secret Files About Israeli Military Attack Against Iran

The suspect, Asif W. Rahman, reportedly worked abroad for the C.I.A. and had top security clearance.

A C.I.A. official, Asif W. Rahman, has been charged with allegedly leaking highly classified American intelligence about Israel’s plan to launch a retaliatory attack on Iran.

The suspect, who reportedly worked abroad for the C.I.A., was indicted Thursday in a Virginia federal court and charged with two counts of willfully retaining and transmitting information related to national defense, according to the New York Times. On Tuesday, he was arrested in Cambodia by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and brought to Guam to face the charges.

Mr. Rahman had high security clearance and was able to access sensitive information, such as the documents at the center of the leak.

The documents, which were prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, which lies within the United States Department of Defense, first surfaced on Telegram in October. The files included satellite imagery related to a potential Israeli strike on Iran.

They were marked top secret and were only meant to be seen by America and its “Five Eyes” allies — Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The case falls under the purview of the F.B.I., which is responsible for investigating potential violations of the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorized acquisition or dissemination of information related to national defense that threatens American security.