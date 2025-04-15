Cinco de Mayo Events Across America Are Getting the Axe Over ‘Very Real Concerns and Fears’ of ICE Raids

Other celebrations are moving forward but are expecting much smaller crowds.

The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is being blamed for the cancellation of Cinco de Mayo events around the country over fears that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could target the celebrations for raids.

The holiday marks Mexico’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla and is widely celebrated in the United States.

In Chicago, the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce has called off the annual parade in the Little Village neighborhood. “Our community is very frightened because of the raids and the threat that ICE has imposed on the families that work tirelessly to provide a better future for their kids,” chamber President Hector Escobar said in a statement to WBBM-TV. “Our community has faced bullying and prosecution and are not indulging in community activities, therefore we feel that there is nothing to celebrate.”

Philadelphia’s Carnaval de Puebla has also been canceled. Around 15,000 people normally attend to watch performers and visit hundreds of vendors at the annual event.

“People were calling in to say, ‘Unfortunately, we’re not going to be able to make it,'” event committee member Olga Renteria told WHYY-TV. “Especially when people are coming from California, Chicago, Mexico. Entire families are coming, so they don’t want to be separated.”

The event was also canceled in 2017 due to increased deportations during President Trump’s first term in office.

Philadelphia has had several recent high-profile ICE raids. Seven people were detained in a raid at a car wash a week after President Trump returned to office. In February, ICE arrested four people in a raid on a meat market in the city.

The Trump administration is seeking to deport millions of migrants. It has carried out several high-profile raids and is currently fighting court orders to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to a mega-prison in El Salvador.

Other Cinco de Mayo events across the country are moving forward despite the concerns.

Billed as the largest celebration in the Americas, Fiesta Broadway will go on as scheduled in Los Angeles, according to organizers. It traditionally attracts crowds of 100,000 for live performances and vendors.

Portland, Oregon’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta will also run as scheduled. “We understand the very real concerns and fears that some may feel,” organizers said to KATU in a statement. “That is why our highest priority is ensuring that everyone who attends feels welcome, safe, and included.”

The annual Cinco de Mayo parade in St. Paul, Minnesota is still on but organizers say about 30 vendors have backed out over a potential lower turnout due to fears of ICE actions, KMSP-TV reported. “We’ve had some meetings on immigration, and of course there’s probably some undocumented people in the neighborhood that there’s concerns,” event co-chair Santino Franco said.