Clash of Constitutional Sages Taking Shape Over Whether Trump Can Be Disqualified From the Presidency Under 14th Amendment

A new law review article — seen by the Sun — says the case for barring the 45th president from a second term is riddled with ‘theoretical defects and other errors.’

A clash among constitutional sages is in the offing with the circulation of a draft law review article — seen by the Sun — suggesting that the congealing consensus to disqualify President Trump on the basis of the 14th Amendment is riddled with “theoretical defects and other errors.”

“Sweeping and Forcing the President Into Section 3,” by Joshua Blackman and Seth Tillman, comes as a response to “The Sweep and Force of Section Three,” released last month by two other legal sages, Michael Baude and Michael Paulsen. That essay makes the full-throated case for banning President Trump from the ballot.

Messrs. Blackman and Tillman assert that the two other scholars have placed “a bullseye on one person, and one person alone: Donald Trump.” As a result, Messrs. Baude and Paulsen’s “laser focus precluded them from seeing a wider universe of contrary evidence.”

The quartet have now locked horns on whether the Civil War-era disqualification clause of the 14th Amendment, meant to bar those who have taken an oath of office and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office, means that the 45th president cannot serve again as president because of his actions on January 6. The earlier essay found that an insurrection occurred that day, though no federal court has arrived at the same conclusion.

Messrs. Baude and Paulsen argued last month that it does, finding that section three of the amendment “covers a broad range of conduct against the authority of the constitutional order” and “disqualifies former President Donald Trump, and potentially many others, because of their participation in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 presidential election.”

Now come Messrs. Blackman and Tillman, in a tightly argued treatise of more than 120 pages, to find that position “inaccurate” and to surface “originalist and textualist evidence pointing in different directions.” They urge “scholars, litigants, elections administrators, and judges” to allow Messrs. Baude and Paulsen’s claims to “percolate in the literature before placing too great a reliance on its novel claims.”