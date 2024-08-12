The New York Sun

Classical Music Could Be as Effective as Antidepressants at Easing Depression, Study Finds

Enjoyable tunes activate a complex network involving the auditory cortex— the part of the brain responsible for processing sound.

Classical music may help with depression, a study finds. Via pexels.com
JOSEPH CURL
In a world where millions of people struggle with depression, finding effective treatments is more crucial than ever. While many rely on traditional therapies, a groundbreaking study now suggests that the answer might lie in something as simple as music.

Specifically, classical music could emerge as a powerful aid for those who don’t benefit from conventional treatments.

Researchers from Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine have made significant strides in understanding how music affects the brain, particularly in patients with treatment-resistant depression. Their latest study, highlighted in the journal Cell Reports, unveils how certain tunes can notably enhance mood.

The research team discovered that the key to music’s therapeutic potential isn’t just in listening to any melody — it’s about the enjoyment factor. Patients who expressed higher satisfaction while listening to classical music showed remarkable improvements in their depressive symptoms. This challenges the widespread belief that only upbeat or happy music offers mood-lifting benefits.

“Our work bridges neuroscience, psychiatry, and neurosurgery,” the senior author and director at the Center for Functional Neurosurgery at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Bomin Sun, explains, Study Finds reports. “We aim to bring these insights into clinical practice, creating practical music therapy tools and applications.”

What exactly happens in our brains when we listen to music we love? The study found that enjoyable tunes activate a complex network involving the auditory cortex — the part of the brain responsible for processing sound — and deeper regions like the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis and the nucleus accumbens. These areas form part of the brain’s reward system, vital for mood regulation and pleasure.

Listening to pleasurable music enhances connectivity and communication between these brain regions, directly correlating with improved mood outcomes. It’s akin to a musical symphony playing within the brain, restoring balance in areas affected by depression.

“Collaborating with clinicians, music therapists, computer scientists, and engineers, we’re developing digital health products based on music therapy,” Mr. Sun said. “These will include apps and wearable devices offering personalized music recommendations, emotional monitoring, and virtual-reality experiences to aid emotional management.”

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

